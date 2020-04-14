Staff At A Portage Elementary School Send Touching Message To Students

Teachers at one Portage elementary school are missing their students so they made a special video message to let their students know.

Most adults are struggling to make sense of life each day. It is even more challenging for the little ones in our lives. Schools have been closed a month now and will remain closed through the rest of the year. No in-person goodbyes to classmates and teachers. These teachers just could not let that happen.

Classes have moved online for many and packets of school work are being sent home for others. The teachers are still working very hard to ensure their students are ready to progress to the next grade.