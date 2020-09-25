Search For Suspect After 75-Year-Old Robbed & Ran Over In Battle Creek

Battle Creek police are searching for the suspect involved with robbing and running over a 75-year-old man in Battle Creek Friday.

Battle Creek police say they are searching for the suspect involved with robbing a 75-year-old man who was sitting in his vehicle at the gas station on the corner of Capital Avenue South West and Goguac Street.

After robbing the victim, the suspect got into a parked vehicle at the gas station and the victim gave chase on foot. The victim grabbed onto the suspect's vehicle and was dragged several feet before he let go and was then run over by a portion of the suspect's vehicle. The victim is in critical condition at this time.

The suspect is described as a Black male with a light complexion, being approximately 30-years-old, short in height, wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, and possibly wearing white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the suspect or possible location of the suspect is asked to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269-781-0911, 911, or contact the area Silent Observer anonymously at 269-964-3888 to submit a tip.