Second Shooter Still Sought in BC Violent Assault

A Battle Creek man will apparently be spending some time in jail. 29-year-old Lansing Hodges is being held without bond at the Calhoun County Jail. He’s accused of the murder of 27-year-old Andre Watson outside the Arbors apartment building along Beckley in Battle Creek last week.

A second shooter involved in the case remains unidentified. Battle Creek Police are still working to identify and locate the shooter.

Watson was shot and killed, and his sister was wounded but not seriously, early Wednesday last week at the Arbors. Police report the gunfire was starting as they arrived on the scene to check into a loud noise complaint. The Battle Creek Enquirer reports more than two dozen shots were fired. Officers ran to assist the wounded in the midst of it all. They pulled Watson away from the shooting location and administered aid while EMT’s were en route. But Watson was declared dead at the scene. His sister was treated and released for minor injuries.

Hodges is entering a plea of not guilty during his video arraignment. Prosecutors told Magistrate Amber Straub they believed Hodges would be tempted to flee the area if allowed out on bond. He’s already facing pending charges from an incident in Emmett Township last fall and has a prior record. The new murder charges could send him to prison for life.

Police report the loud music complaint originated from what began as a birthday celebration at 5:30 or so in the morning. It was apparently enough to touch off the escalating dispute outside the building. Hodges faces his next scheduled court appearance later this month. Anyone who knows anything about what happened is asked to contact city police or call the area Silent Observer line.

