Several Ways to Prevent Bullying at Michigan Schools

Bullying at school is a very serious issue and we all know that bullying can affect so many areas of a student's social environment.

There should always be zero tolerance for bullying at any one of our schools in Michigan.

I remember being bullied when I was in the 7th and 8th grades and it was awful. In 7th grade, I was using the boy's restroom when a 9th grader walked into the restroom and started hitting me for no apparent reason, and yes it scared me half to death.

Another time when I was in the 8th grade, I was walking to my next class when all of a sudden, two boys threw their gym shoes at me as hard as they could and I just started to run away from them. This was nothing short of being bullied. And I had no idea who they were.

Even to this day, I've never told my parents about being bullied because I was so embarrassed to tell them. This is not an easy subject to talk about with anyone and that's why so many kids have a tough time dealing with bullying.

I found this great article called 10 ways to prevent school bullying. You can find it at verywellfamily.com:

1. Begin at home. I probably could have used this back in the days when I was being bullied. The most important thing a parent can do is to explain to their children what bullying is. Talk to your kids about really good friendships and the not so good unhealthy kind.

2. Bullying red flags. Like me, many kids will not tell anyone about being bullied at school. There are signs to pay attention to:

A. Avoiding school or activities

B. Dropping grades

C. Mood and personality changes

3. Instill healthy habits. Very important to teach your kids at an early age about bullying. Children should learn not to hit anyone, pick on anyone, or make fun of anyone. Even spreading rumors or telling hurtful jokes are considered bullying.

4. Dealing with bullying. Another important thing you can teach your children is to walk away from bullying and tell an adult. And there's nothing wrong with telling the bully to stop. If your child sees anyone being bullied, explain to them that it's okay to report the incident to school officials.

Even when my daughter was in the 7th grade, she came out of school one day crying really hard telling me that two girls were making fun of her and she didn't know why. I called my daughter's school that same day and those two girls never bothered my daughter again.

It's so important for parents to talk to their children about bullying. It can be prevented if you follow several guidelines on how to best cope with this serious issue.