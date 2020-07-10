Sewer Work to Close Sections of Riverside Drive Next Week

COVID-19 may cause a lot of road projects to be derailed in the future, but anybody in Battle Creek can see that plenty of projects were already in the pipeline and are being done this summer. M-66 is done, both on the north and south sides of town. Dickman Road is getting a much-needed fix, and there are plenty of other projects in the area.

Next week, you might want to avoid Riverside Drive. The City of Battle Creek says sewer work will be starting on Monday, July 13 and will cause road closures on Riverside Drive.

Starting on Monday, July 13th, Riverside Drive, between Brookfield Drive and Hamilton Lane East, will be closed to through traffic while crews work to repair storm sewers.

On Wednesday, July 15, Riverside Drive, between Eastfield Drive and Edgehill Place, will be closed to through traffic while crews continue work to repair storm sewers.

Detours will in place from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. during each of these days, weather permitting. Local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access during this time.

Motorists are advised to follow all detour signs. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this and all work.