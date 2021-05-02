New Battle Creek Road Projects Begin Monday

The City of Battle Creek has announced several work projects, which may affect your early morning commute beginning Monday.

The work begins bright and early at 7 AM and affects traffic in the 100-block of Carlyle. Other projects include Jackson Street, between McCamly Street to Capital Avenue, and also North Avenue, between Emmett Street and Van Buren Street.

The streets will not be closed, but traffic delays are expected due to lane shifts.

Electrical Work City of Battle Creek

Starting Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m. – Consumers Energy will do electrical service work across the street from 15 Carlyle, downtown. They will close the sidewalk, and drivers can expect a traffic lane shift. They expect this work to finish by the end of the day on Thursday, May 6.

As the Battle Creek Farmers Market opens this week for the season, please be aware of work happening while you visit. Workers also are prepared to watch for extra pedestrian traffic.

Starting Monday, May 3 at 7 a.m. – City contractors will start replacing water pipes made of lead on North Avenue, between Emmett Street and Van Buren Street.

They will temporarily shut off water only at the addresses where they will replace water pipes, and they have notified those people. They do not expect this work to require boil water advisories.

They will not close the road, but drivers can expect a traffic lane shift. They expect this work to finish by the end of the day on Monday, May 31. Please note that this work may cause delays for the 2E Emmett/East Avenue bus route.

Water Pipe Project City of Battle Creek