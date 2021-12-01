Sad Update on a Missing Jackson County Woman

There is a sad update in the search for a missing Jackson County woman.

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021, law enforcement from Jackson County located the body of 56-year-old Shelly Worley. At this time, there is no further information available on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death.

Shelly had been reported as a missing person to the Jackson County Sherriff's Office after not being seen or heard from since the day prior to Thanksgiving.

A 56-year-old missing Jackson County woman left phone, purse, and vehicle behind.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a woman last seen the day before Thanksgiving. Shelly Worley was last seen Wednesday, November 24, 2021, in Spring Arbor, Michigan.

Shelly's brother said his sister had $99 in cash in her wallet. Despite having cash, Shelly went to a gas station located on M-60 and Reynolds and withdrew $40 from an ATM there.

Shelly's brother says her car, phone, purse, credit cards, and debit cards were all left at her home. He says her last internet search was for cab companies but no specific company was searched.

Shelly is described as a 56-year-old woman, standing 5 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with a light complexion, hazel eyes, and dark brown and grey hair.

There have been multiple searches conducted by law enforcement but so far Shelly has not been located.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office asks anyone who may have seen, spoken to, or who knows where she is to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office at 517-768-7931.

