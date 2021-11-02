Shooting Victim Found with Stolen Gun Refuses to Cooperate with Battle Creek Police

Battle Creek Police say the Monday morning shooting victim has been uncooperative with their investigation.

Battle Creek Police responded to a shooting that occurred at 4:17 a.m. on Monday, November 1, 2021. Two Battle Creek Police officers were coming from the Washington Heights neighborhood when they heard several gunshots.

Responding officers say they observed a man walking down a street in the area where the gunshots were heard. The man was uncooperative, causing the police to detain him. The officers discovered the man was in possession of a handgun and was suffering from two gunshot wounds.

The man was transported for medical treatment for his gunshot wounds and is listed in stable condition, according to a release from the Battle Creek Police Department. Police say that he remains uncooperative.

Police found shell casing around the West Manchester Street and Jordan Street area, the area that is believed to be the scene of the shooting.

Police continue to investigate, and are seeking tips from anyone who might have information about this incident. Anyone who does have information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.