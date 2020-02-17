Should Michiganders Get Election Day Off?

Polls are open on Election Day from 7 a.m to 8 p.m. in the state of Michigan. Apparently that is not enough for some people and now Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is urging Michigan businesses to give their employees the day off.

Really 13 hours is not enough for people to take the time out of their day at most a couple of days a year to vote?

According to an article in MLive SOS Benson said:

I am encouraging companies, actually, to declare for their employees Election Day to be a holiday, enabling their employees to work as poll workers

It does not end there state Representative Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown, has introduced a bill that would declare election days in May, August and November state holidays. He said:

I think that we want to make it as broad as possible, as easy as possible for people to participate in our elections

How much easier can you make voting Darrin, why don’t we just send election officials to their homes and allow them to vote from their couch or lazy boy?

Is it really too much to ask people to go out of their way one or two days a year and participate in our government and society and vote?

It is interesting that all of these people who are asking for businesses to give their employees the day off to vote are Democrats. Do they really think that little of their fellow Democrats that they are worried and very concerned that they will not come out and vote for them?

By the way for those of you who do not know there is something called No Reason Absentee Voting now in Michigan.

