Small Apartment Fire Thwarted in Minutes in Battle Creek

The quick response of the Battle Creek Fire Department put out a small bedroom fire at an apartment complex on the east side of town.

Firefighters from Station #2 were alerted and responded to a structure fire at Williamsburg Apartments on the 700 block of Wagner Drive around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. They had to enter the building after nothing was seen on the outside when they arrived. Once inside, they located a small fire in a second-floor apartment bedroom.

The flames were contained to the bedroom and did not spread. According to the Department, the fire was extinguished within eight minutes. The renter occupying the apartment was not at home at the time and a pet was taken safely out with no injuries.

The estimated cost of damage is still being determined and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.