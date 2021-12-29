The New Year Will Begin With A Snow Storm In West Michigan

Right on cue for the new year, this may be the largest snowmaker of the year. A winter storm is headed to West Michigan this weekend.

A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio Valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation.

The weather system will begin Friday with rain and a mix of snow that will continue into Saturday morning. Cold air will follow this system and change any rain to snow which will continue through Sunday.

This will be highlighted with a steady stream of moderate snow all day Saturday. By Sunday, the system will head north to Canada making way for lake effect snow, especially for locations west of U.S. 131.

We can expect 3" to 6" of accumulation across central and south-central lower Michigan Saturday and Saturday night.

"If this system tracks further north and west, it will push the heavier swath of snow north/west of Grand Rapids. If this system tracks further south/east, it will produce more snow and less mix across our southern counties. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as this may change/sway/wobble a bit."

This storm is also going to bring the coldest air of the season into West Michigan. We’ll be in the teens Sunday and Monday AM.

Roads will be snow-covered and slippery this weekend.

