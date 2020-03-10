Some Michigan Casinos Are Ready For Onsite Sports Betting

Some of Michigan’s casinos are ready to open for onsite sports betting this week. Firekeepers Casino here in Calhoun County won’t be – quite yet. The Michigan Gaming Control Board meets today for a final review of new regulations for the sports betting process and is expected to approve the rules. A board spokesman says three Detroit casinos already meet all preliminary requirements. Their presentations to the board today are viewed as formalities. FireKeepers Casino near Battle Creek is renovating an area of the building to create a separate area for onsite sports betting. Its sports betting partner firm is working on software to handle online sports betting. Firekeepers hopes to have the in-house location ready to go by the middle of the month and the March Madness. Rules governing online sports betting in Michigan probably won’t be ready for months yet.