SpartanNash Looking For 1,000 New Employees In Michigan

More good news for those in need of work in Michigan.

SpartanNash is now looking for a lot of help in Michigan stores. The food distributor and grocery store retailer has announced that the company is looking to fill 1,000 positions in its' facilities in Michigan.

The hourly rate for these mostly part-time positions ranges from $12 to $14 per hour. The positions include cashiers, baristas, personal shoppers, deli clerks, pharmacy technicians, and butchers. These positions also offer flexible hours including days, nights, and weekends. Around 20% of the openings are full-time.

Significant sales increases during the pandemic, seasonal openings, and employee turnover are some of the reasons SpartanNash is looking to hire so many.

There were a lot of people who said I either don’t feel safe or I have family members who I can’t expose due to COVID...We’ve experienced some turnover as a result of that as well...At SpartanNash, our success is driven by our family of nearly 19,000 associates...said Shaquanda Gordon, Vice President of Human Resources, Talent, and Diversity for SpartanNash.

The food distributor and grocery store retailer runs 155 supermarkets in the nation including stores like Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, and Dan's Supermarket. SpartanNash operates in eight more states other than Michigan including Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Ohio, and Wisconson.

The 1,000 openings offered are in their grocery stores and distribution centers, with full-time positions in the distributions centers earning $16 per hours. If you are looking for employment or know someone that is, click here to apply.

Source: MLive