Sportmix Dog Food Recall

Indiana based Midwestern Pet Foods is recalling many dog food products. The recall is due to a combination of product test results, and serious problems discovered by pet owners who gave the food to their dogs. More than two dozen deaths of dogs have been reported to the federal government. Additional reports of dogs becoming sick after recently eating Sportmix food are also on file. Then, testing going on at the same time alerted Sportmix lab techs of the presence of a type of mold that can grow on grain products commonly used in pet foods.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is now working in conjunction with the federal Food and Drug Administration to review and investigate problems associated with the Sportmix foods in the state. Tim Lyons is the Section Manager of the state Agriculture Department’s Animal Feed Safety & Ag Products Section Manager. He says the mold can be deadly to animals. “Aflatoxin is a serious threat to animals when consumed. MDARD’s Animal Feed Program is committed to ensuring the safety of feed ingredients sold in Michigan and protecting animal health. Pet owners with potentially contaminated products should save any remaining pet food and original containers or packaging materials for product tracing and possible testing by the department.”

The state Agriculture’s information release on the issue states, “Aflatoxin is a toxin produced by the mold Aspergillus flavus, which can grow on corn and other grains used as ingredients in pet food. Pets experiencing aflatoxin poisoning may have symptoms such as sluggishness, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes or gums due to liver damage), and/or diarrhea. In severe cases, this toxicity can be fatal. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show symptoms.”

For more information on the issue and the recall, go here to connect with the state’s information release, and additional specifics can be obtained through the U.S. FDA release.

