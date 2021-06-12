Iconic North Pier Lighthouse in St Joseph Opens for Tours Again in Summer 2021

There are few sights along the lakeshore in Southwest Michigan more special than the North Pier lighthouse in St Joseph.

Once again in 2021, the lighthouse will be opening for tours.

The tours are being coordinated by the local historical society which shared the news recently in a newsletter release shared on the In and Around St Joseph Facebook group, maintained by the city's chamber of commerce, St Joseph Today.

Here are the times and hours the lighthouse will open beginning July 2:

Open Hours

Thursday: 5:00 to 8:00 PM

Friday and Saturday: 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM and 5:00 to 8:00 PM

Sunday: 2:00 to 6:00 PM Guided Tours

Friday and Saturday at 10:00 AM

There are private tours available as well by contacting the historical society.

The lighthouse has been open in the past, including a video that surfaced in 2016 after the facility underwent renovations.

The best way to access the pier is via Tiscornia Park, as there is very limited (read: virtually nonexistent) parking on the narrow streets on the northside of the St. Joseph River.

The lighthouse in St Joseph at the mouth of the river dates back to 1832 and was taken out of commission back in 2005. Tucked away in the southwest corner of the state, the light at St. Joseph may not get as much love and attention as others in places like South Haven, Grand Haven, and near the Straits and Lake Superior, but it was lovely enough to be featured by Vernon's in 2018 when they ran a series of limited-edition cans with images of Michigan lighthouses.

If you want to dig in a little more on Michigan lighthouses here's a suggested tour, with a paranormal twist:

UP NEXT: Your Own Personal Haunted Michigan Lighthouse Tour Roadtrip

More to Explore: Check out the best places in Michigan to live: