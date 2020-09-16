Stunning Photos Of Kalamazoo That Can Only Be Taken Twice A Year

A Kalamazoo photographer captured these stunning images that can only be seen twice a year all while the sun is still being enhanced by the West Coast wildfires.

Courtesy of William Dolak

Absolutely beautiful is the only way to describe these images of Kalamazoo's downtown. While images of the sun rising between the buildings on of the main strip of Kalamazoo can only be captured in the Spring and Fall, being able to capture these images while our sunrise and sunset are so dramatically affected by the raging wildfires out west may be a once in a lifetime grab. Let's hope.

Courtesy of William Dolak

Kalamazoo Photographer William Dolak had this to say of his Wednesday morning photos.

Twice a year (in the fall and in the spring) a person can stand on the grassy knoll where West Main becomes West Michigan and watch the sunrise between the buildings that create the concrete canyon that is downtown Kalamazoo.

I stood there this morning and was ready to give up when I finally noticed the faint orange ball in the sky - exactly where my app said it would be (Sun Surveyor, if you're into those things), obscured by the early morning overcast and the plumes of smoke from the fires on the West Coast.

_________________________________________________________________

Tamron SP 150-600mm F/5-6.3 Di VC USD G2 on Sony A7R II

1/500-1/640 sec, f/8, ISO 2500 ~William Dolak

Courtesy of William Dolak

William is also the photographer who captured the "Eerie Deserted Images of Kalamazoo" while Michigan remained in lockdown in early April.

Courtesy of William Dolak

Courtesy of William Dolak

Courtesy of William Dolak

Courtesy of William Dolak