Sunflower Festival To Shine On Gull Meadow Farms In July

Summer is officially here and I'm not gonna let the year's cancelled events outweigh the fact that there are still some positive things to look forward to out here. There are still plenty of activities and events that are still being held, while also keeping the good tactics of social distancing in mind. Next month Gull Meadow Farms is ready to continue the year with an event that will make you appreciate what we still have and to get us out in nature.

The Sunflower Festival will be running three consecutive 3-day weekends starting Friday, July 31st from 10 a.m. until 8:30 p.m. Back by popular demand, you get to walk through Gull Meadow's 5-acre field of brilliant colored sunflowers for the 2nd annual Sunflower Fest . On the 3-day weekends of July 31 - August 2 (crop dependent), August 7-9, and August 14-16, you will be able to enjoy the sunflower fields, with more than 20 different varieties of sunflowers.

Gull Meadow Farms knows how much everyone loves to Instagram so they've added "prop stops" along the paths for you to capture perfect photos. Admission is $13 per person and includes a wagon ride out to the sunflower patch, family activity areas, petting farm, access to the sunflower field, plus you get to cut one sunflower and take home with you. There's also an option for you to cut more sunflowers if you want and take them home for extra.

If you pre-purchase your tickets in advance you get a $2 discount off per ticket on can be purchased off their website.