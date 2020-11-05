Suspect in May 2020 Shooting in Battle Creek Arraigned

A Battle Creek man wanted in the shooting of a 17-year-old woman in May 2020 was formally charged in the case Thursday in Calhoun County Court.

In a virtual arraignment, 27-year-old Kamren Lee Brown received charges of assault with intent to murder, use of a firearm during an assault and carrying a concealed weapon following the May 10, 2020, incident where the victim was shot in the shoulder on Lathrop Avenue. Battle Creek Police investigators identified Brown as a person of interest in the case on May 15th.

Brown being held on a $20,000 cash or surety bond and is expected to return to a pre-exam conference on January 7th, followed by a preliminary examination January 12th of 2021.

Brown had his probation revoked following the incident. He has six prior felony counts, including two weapons charges in 2014 and another charge of drug possession in 2017. There are also seven misdemeanor counts on his record.