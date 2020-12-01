Suspects Sought In Brazen Daytime Robbery In Calhoun County

Authorities in Calhoun County are searching for the suspects involved with a bold daytime robbery who are believed to be involved with other similar crimes.

Officers with the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported robbery of a Marshall cellphone store at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Both departments responded to the Go Wireless Verizon store on West Michigan Avenue for a reported robbery.

According to the City of Marshall Police Department, the suspects, who were described by witnesses as four black males wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and face masks, entered the store and demanded cell phones. After the suspects collected the phones from the safe, they ran out of the store and got into a black SUV.

The vehicle was later located abandoned in a nearby parking lot on Arms Street. Witnesses saw the suspects get out of the SUV and into a silver sedan and leave in an unknown direction. It is believed that this group is affiliated with similar robberies stemming from the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone who has information that may assist in the identification and apprehension of the suspects is asked to contact the Marshall Police at 269-781-2596, 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.