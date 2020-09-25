Territorial Brewing Temporarily Closes In Springfield

Territorial Brewing Company has temporarily shut its doors out of an abundance of caution.

On Thursday afternoon it was announced that the Springfield brewery and restaurant is temporarily shuttering its doors after it was learned that numerous staff had been exposed to individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19. At this time, no members of Territorial Brewing Company's staff have tested positive for the virus and none have reported experiencing symptoms as of Thursday, September 25th. They say that employees are being tested for the COVID-19 virus and they will reevaluate opening when results for those tests become known.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact us locally through school closures, high school football game cancellations, and seemingly invasive precautions. Many small area businesses continue to be negatively impacted as well with fewer profits.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a close contact is anyone who was within 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19, for at least 15 minutes. An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours (or 2 days) before the person has any symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19. Even someone who was wearing a mask still considered a close contact when it's learned they were around someone with COVID-19. The CDC says masks are meant to protect other people in case you are infected, and not to protect you from becoming infected.