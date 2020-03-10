The Ice Beard Surfers Of Lake Superior [Video]

They're back! Mainly thanks to VICE, who did this feature on them.

Surfer Dan and his friends love to hit the big waves of Lake Superior. The problem is, the Lake's biggest waves occur in the dead of winter when the temperature of the water can be as low as 24 degrees and the air temperature is 7.

The info website VICE followed Dan Squatch and his friend Alan through a typical winter surfing day in Marquette.

While Surfer Dan has trimmed back his huge beard which gained his internet fame, Alan has taken on the big beard mantle to become the new 'Poseidon'.