Murder Victim Identified As Woman Missing From Battle Creek

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is confirming the body located in Emmet Township on Saturday is that of 25-year-old Alison Sargent who had been missing since March 5.

Detectives with the Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force received positive identification from Western Michigan University Department of Pathology regarding the body recovered in Emmett Township. The victim has been identified as Alison Sargent, a 25-year-old female from Pennfield Township.

Alsion was reported missing to Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies on March 5, 2020. Sargent’s body was located by Emmett Township Officers in a remote section of River Road between G Drive North and Raymond Road after someone walking in the area came across the body Saturday afternoon. Detectives say Alison’s body had been burned.

Sheriff Detectives are still searching for Alsion Sargent’s vehicle. She was last seen leaving Meijer on Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek on March 5 at 12:38 am in her 2012 Black Dodge Journey, Michigan registration J-Q-1-8-V with a pink license plate frame and four stickers in the rear window.

A reward of up to $5,000.00 may be available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual or individuals involved in this case.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.