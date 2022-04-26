The Inn at Stonecliffe Apparently Closed For 2022 Season on Mackinac Island

Last year was my first time visiting Mackinac Island (I know, what kid of Michigander am I?). It was the first time in my 36 years visiting this amazing piece of history and one of the coolest spots in the state, however there's one thing I didn't get to enjoy while there and that's the Inn at Stonecliffe, a lavish building finished in 1904, Stonecliffe was built as the largest summer residence on Mackinac Island. The Inn is a combination of 16 traditional bed & breakfast guestrooms in the Mansion and 31 suites in the Summer House. But for those who have yet to experience the Inn, you may have to wait until 2023, as one person has apparently discovered they'll be closed this year:

I just wanted to let everyone know I messaged back and forth with a rep from The Inn at Stonecliffe, and they are indeed closed for the 2022 season. They are closing both Summer House and the Mansion. I did see something on their website that says they'll provide bike rentals but not much else. For those of us who love Stonecliffe I'm sure we all can't wait to see what changes they're making! They better not change Jardin too much, though. lol

She went on to comment about how the owners weighed the pros and cons of staying open during renovations and decided that the noise and the subsequent noise complaints weren't worth it to remain open, which is understandable. The cool thing about the Island is that it really is larger than it looks and there's still a lot of it to explore. Hopefully the renovations go smooth so they can return in the 2023 season.