We are less than a week away from the tip-off of our broadcast schedule for High School Basketball on WBCK. There are 24 regular season games scheduled, with two days where the listeners get a say.

There will so be some added excitement for the postseason this year, as all of the five major City schools will be in the Cereal City for Districts with Lakeview, Harper Creek and St. Philip as hosts.

For the High School Basketball fans, there are two days this season that will be referred to as "Listener Choice" nights. In this case, I will post a poll of what game should be covered that evening with the voting taking place two weeks before. On these nights, there are three to four games that could be chosen among the area schools. Be on the lookout for the polls in the near future.

This year's broadcast schedule will also feature our first-ever triple-header. The second day of the Chuck Turner Central Field House Classic will have three games to conclude the 2019 portion of our broadcast season.

The schedule is listed below. Game broadcasts will begin around 7pm unless noted. Games are also subject to change. You can also get a look at the updated calendar here throughout the season.

Week 1

Monday, December 9th - Bronson at St. Philip

Tuesday, December 10th - Coldwater at Lakeview

Friday, December 13th - Kalamazoo Central at Battle Creek Central

Week 2

Tuesday, December 17th - Lakeview at Portage Northern

Friday, December 20th - Climax-Scotts at St. Philip

Week 3

Friday, December 27th - Schoolcraft at Battle Creek Central - 7:45pm (Chuck Turner Classic)

Saturday, December 28th - Union City vs. St. Philip - 11:45am / Lakeview vs. Harper Creek - 3:45pm / Pennfield vs. Battle Creek Central - 7:45pm (Chuck Turner Classic)

Week 4

Tuesday, January 7th - Benton Harbor at Battle Creek Central

Friday, January 10th - Marshall at Pennfield

Week 5

Tuesday, January 14th - Pennfield at Harper Creek

Thursday, January 16th - Jackson Christian at St. Philip

Week 6

Tuesday, January 21st - Calhoun Christian at St. Philip

Friday, January 24th - Gull Lake at Lakeview

Week 7

Tuesday, January 28th - Listener Choice - Polling January 13-17

Friday, January 31st - Battle Creek Central at Lakeview

Week 8

Friday, February 7th - Jackson Northwest at Harper Creek

Week 9

Monday, February 10th - Bellevue at St. Philip

Friday, February 14th - Pennfield at Marshall

Week 10

Tuesday, February 18th - Harper Creek at Pennfield

Friday, February 21st - Loy Norrix at Lakeview

Week 11

Friday, February 28th - Listener Choice - Polling February 10-14

Week 12

Thursday, March 5th - Battle Creek Central at Harper Creek