Three Battle Creek Firefighters Test Positive For COVID-19

A total of three City of Battle Creek firefighters, and one staff member at the Waste Water Treatment Plant, have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Joint Operations Center.

With these most recent cases, there have been a total of 14 confirmed cases within the city’s workforce since the beginning of the pandemic. City officials are working with the Calhoun County Public Health Department to assess the situation, and identify close contacts to those who tested positive, as well as ensure adequate fire staffing. The four individuals who have tested positive are recovering at home. Additional cleaning is taking place at the affected city facilities.

Those who have been in contact with the infected individuals should already have a message or will receive one shortly. Either a local or out-of-area phone number could be used to make contact as the State of Michigan is assisting Calhoun County with some contact tracing to ensure speedy notification.

The announcement comes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Calhoun County. According to the Calhoun County Public Health Department, the cause of recent outbreaks appears to be related primarily to large group events and family gatherings.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, October 5, the state is reporting data up to September 30, and Calhoun County’s is significantly high at 5.4% while the state's overall percent of positivity rate is 3.4%. Calhoun County is also continuing to see a significant surge in the number of positive cases, compared to our region and the state overall.

The Calhoun County Joint Operations Center leaders asking everyone to continue following CDC guidance for wearing masks, social distancing, and washing your hands often for at least 20 seconds.