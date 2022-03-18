Tigers Name Eduardo Rodriguez As Opening Day Starting Pitcher

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch announced on Friday morning that free agent acquisition Eduardo Rodriguez will be the team's Opening Day starting pitcher.

The Tigers will start the 2022 regular season on April 8th against the defending American League Central champion Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park (which you'll hear on 1240 WJIM on April 8th at 12:45pm).

Rodriguez (pictured above as a member of the Red Sox) signed as a free agent with the Tigers last November to a five-year deal worth $77 million, with a opt-out after the 2023 season. Eduardo had played his previous seven seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 13-8 in 2021 with the Red Sox with a 4.74 earned run average (ERA).

Before sitting out the 2020 season due COVID-19 concerns, he had his best season in the Majors in 2019 with a 19-6 record, a 3.81 ERA and 213 strikeouts. He was also a member in the Red Sox 2018 World Series championship team. He appeared in three World Series games against the Los Angeles Dodgers that postseason, starting one game and coming in relief in two others.

Rodriguez will lead a rotation that features home grown guys in Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and possibly Matt Manning and/or Tyler Alexander. Starter Spencer Turnbull would be a part of the rotation, but he is out for most, if not all, of the 2022 season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

The Detroit Tigers open the Grapefruit League on Friday afternoon against the Philadelphia Phillies at Joker Marchant Stadium in Lakeland, Florida.