Today Is The Last Day To Register To Vote Online Or By Mail

For those of you that have not registered to vote, time is running out.

I'm pretty sure it is safe to say that voting in this years' election is very important. If you have not registered to vote, today (October 19th, 2020) is the last day you are able to do that online or by mail for this election. After today, voters will have to visit their local clerk's office in-person to register. Keep in mind that if you are planning to register by mail, it must be postmarked today, Monday, October 19th.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

If you still need to register or have any questions about voting, click here. This website has all the information you need for this election including:

Where your clerk's office is located

Ballot drop box locations

Whether or not you are in fact registered

Where your polling place is located

What is actually on the ballot

Information on absentee voting and in-person voting

and more.

It is never a bad idea to double-check if you are registered and find out where you need to vote.

Source: Michigan.gov/vote