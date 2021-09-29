Toothless of Battle Creek is Our Featured Pet and a Fun Way to Volunteer

Learn about this sweet girl's silly name and find out more about a great volunteer opportunity to read to area shelter animals. Don't be fooled by her 'How to Train Your Dragon' inspired name. Toothless does indeed have all her teeth and yes, she does know how to use them. This black beauty is still very much a kitten at 5-months-old.

Toothless is a very sweet girl who will snuggle for a nap. She can also get feisty with the best of them. Sweet Toothless loves to run around and chase after toys. This girl would love to have another active cat to play with in her forever home and should be able to adjust to a cat-friendly dog.

Toothless of the Humane Society of South Central Michigan

Like most kittens her age, Toothless can get a little overstimulated when playing and may use her teeth or claws in response. Because of this, the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) recommends a home for her with older children who have experience with cats.

HSSCM works hard to not only find the right home for the animals in their care but also work to make sure those animals get the human interaction they need while also allowing the public to view them. HSSCM is looking for more volunteers for their 'Bedtime Story' video series.

Volunteers will read bedtime stories to HSSCM shelter pets and videos of those stories are uploaded to the HSSCM youtube channel. The videos are a fun way for parents to tuck their little ones in while also going wood-be adopters a chance to view different available pets.

Would you like to make Toothless a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application (click the Adoption tab on the top left) to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Are you interested in volunteering by reading Bedtime Stories to shelter animals? Contact Morgan at HSSCM by calling 269-963-1796.

