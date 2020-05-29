Tulip Time Needs Big Money in Order to Return

In order for Tulip Time to return to Holland next year, organizers say it will take $1 million to keep the legendary festival alive.

When I was in the marching band back in high school, I remember those trips across the state to march in the Tulip Time parade and every time it was huge experience.

Now that I live in the region, I was able to visit Tulip Time last year as a spectator and watched another generation of people marching in the parade. It was great to all the beautiful tulips and all the smiles on the faces of everyone in the parade as well as the joy it brought to spectators like myself.

I sure would hate to see such a tradition go away that began in 1929. Its not just important for the people that attend the event, its important to the community of Holland and the businesses that rely on the crowds for those 10 days that is the biggest boost they get in the entire year.

According to WOOD, this year's Tulip Time was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers of this years festival spent nearly $800,000 to prepare for the event and that is money they will not get back because of the cancellation. The festival also had to return nearly a half a million dollars in ticket sales.

Tulip Time brings in nearly 50 million dollars in business to the community from hotels, restaurants and local shops.

Organizers of the event have put together a GoFundMe page to raise the $1 million but so far have only $18,264 so they have a long ways to go.

If you would like to help keep Tulip Time happening for the people of Holland, you can donate here.