UPDATE: FOUND! He has been located & is safe.

See the original article below

Battle Creek Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who is without his needed medication.

Lance Jones was last seen 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, May 26 in the 200 block of Jordan Street in Battle Creek. Lance has multiple medical issues that require medication that he has been without since last seen. Lance is described as being 6 feet and 1 inch tall, weighing 138 pounds, dark brown hair, brown eyes, a medium/tan complexion with a scar on the right side of his head.

Lance was last seen wearing a black Victoria Sport hoodie with white letters, black basketball shorts, and red and black shoes. He is believed to have a family member's white and brown puppy who is 7-weeks-old with him.

photo of Lance taken the day before he went missing

Anyone who has information on Lance's whereabouts or has seen him is asked to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-966-3322 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency.