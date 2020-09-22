Two Dogs Rescued From Battle Creek House Fire

Battle Creek firefighters save two dogs from an early morning house fire that remains under investigation.

Multiple fire crews were sent to a 635 Hamblin Avenue at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday, September 14 for a blaze at a single-family home. First crews observed heavy flames coming from inside the rear of the home. Firefighters immediately began attacking the inferno with water while making entry from the front of the residence. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Once the flames were doused, firefighters began searching the home for potential occupants. Two dogs were located inside and both were alive and brought to safety. Crews remained on the scene for some time ensuring hot spots were out and that flames had not spread further.

The fire remains under investigation by the Battle Creek Fire Marshal.

Google Satellite