Two Employees Injured In Battle Creek Factory Fire
A fire at a Battle Creek factory left two employees with minor injuries.
Battle Creek firefighters responded to a large commercial fire, shortly before 9:30 Wednesday morning, at TC Transcontinental, located at 155 Brook Street. Crews arrived to find smoke billowing from a garage entrance on the side of the building.
The fire was quickly brought under control by fire crews and a sprinkler unit located directly above a malfunctioning machine. There were no injuries to firefighters but two employees were treated for smoke inhalation.
