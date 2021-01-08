Enter your number to get our free mobile app

At least seven people from Michigan were arrested Wednesday night in connection with the riotous mob that stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC.

So far, reports indicate that a 25-year-old man was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device, and possession of unregistered ammunition. Another man in his 60s was arrested by Washington DC police for unlawful entry and a curfew violation.

But two Michigan men claim they were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Matthew Staley and Shawn Floyd say they were in the nation's Capitol to participate in a peaceful demonstration but were not part of the melee after the protests turned violent. Both were arrested for violating the 6 pm curfew that was enacted in order to curb the riots.

The men say they left their hotel around 8 pm in order to get something to eat.

"We were only about 150 feet from the hotel, and said, 'Oh sorry, we'll go back.'" Staley told WXYZ in a phone interview. "It was too late, unfortunately we were made examples of, thinking we were some of the rowdy crowd."

Floyd defended the pair's right to protest the results of the November presidential election.

"We're here for the rights of all Americans," Floyd said. "It's all people that love and fear God, and we're here for human rights for the whole world, not just America, but to show the whole world the corruption is real."

The pair was held overnight and say they were released after paying a $25 fine. They tell WXYZ that they do not condone the violence that occurred on Wednesday.