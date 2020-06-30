Two More Shooting Investigations in Kalamazoo Monday

Officers patrolling two neighborhoods in Kalamazoo were busy Monday afternoon on reports of shots being fired roughly four hours apart.

The first report came around 12:30 p.m. on June 29th on the 900 block of Jackson Street in the Edison neighborhood where no one was injured. Several witnesses told investigators that heard at least four-to-five gunshots and provided a description of the vehicle. Two people also told officers that they saw the vehicle come past their house, seeing one person in the vehicle firing a handgun at them. No one was hurt.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers on the scene were able to seize several shell casing left at the scene. A nearby business also captured the vehicle that was identified by witnesses. They believe the vehicle (seen above) is a silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu model between 2004 and 2008.

Public Safety officers patrolling the Southside neighborhood around 5 p.m. responded to an area near Alcott Street and South Burdick Street. Witnesses say that multiple gunshots were heard in the area, but officers were unable to find any evidence on the scene. There were also no identified victims from the incident and no one was injured. Authorities also don't have a vehicle description from the scene.

Investigators are working on determining if the incidents are related.

Contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer of Kalamazoo at (269) 343-2100 if you have any information on either case.