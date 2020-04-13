Upcoming IRS Tool Allows You to Track Your Stimulus Payment

All I'm seeing on Facebook today is people wondering where their stimulus payment from the government is. The questions started popping up when other people were posting that their money had been deposited.

According to ABC12, by April 17, U.S. citizens will be able to track the date their COVID-19 relief payment is scheduled to be deposited into their bank account or mailed to them.

It will be as easy as going to The Internal Revenue Service’s website and using the "Get My Payment" application.

You'll be able to check your payment status, confirm payment type (direct deposit or check), enter your bank account information and update your information.

I'm sure the website will get bogged down much like the unemployment website that seems to be a big problem for users. I haven't dealt with it personally but I've seen a lot of people complaining about it on social media.