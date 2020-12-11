Vacant Home Receives Severe Damage, Cause Unknown

Battle Creek Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at a vacant home Thursday evening.

Several fire crews for the Battle Creek Fire Department responded to the first block of Elm Street around 7:30 p.m on December 10th, according to the Department's release. Smoke was seen in both the first and second floor windows when crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to access the home through the second floor after taking a defensive approach to extinguish the fire that destroyed a better part of the home's interior.

Firefighters were on the scene for over three hours. The Fire Marshal is on hand to determine what caused the fire. A cost of damage has also not been determined. No one was hurt.