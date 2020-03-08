Vehicle Smashes Into Battle Creek Business

A vehicle fled the scene after crashing through the wall of a convenience store, around 7:15 Saturday evening.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 500-block of Avenue A, where a store employee was able to give a detailed description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was located at a nearby residence.

A 47-year-old Springfield man was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, driving while intoxicated and driving without a license.