Police Seek Suspects in Brazen Daytime Theft at a Battle Creek Hotel

Police are asking for the public's help locating an SUV and the suspects who stole it from a Battle Creek hotel.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help in identifying and locating two suspects who were seen on surveillance video footage stealing a vehicle Tuesday, May 11.

Officers with the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the Quality Inn and Suites located at 11081 East Michigan Avenue for a motor vehicle theft complaint.

Once on scene, the victim told officers that she had gone into the hotel, leaving her vehicle running. When she returned, the vehicle was gone.

Officers reviewed surveillance footage that showed two suspects in the area prior to the theft. The two suspects could be seen in the video entering the vehicle and leaving. It was reported that the two subjects, a white male and a white female, had reportedly been in the area asking for money.

Courtesy of the Emmett Township Dept of Public Safety

Above is a still image from the surveillance video of the two suspects.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 Gray Jeep Renegade. There is no plate on the vehicle as it was recently purchased. A dealer plate may be visible.

Anyone with information identifying or locating the suspects or the 2016 Gray Jeep Renegade is asked to contact the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269-968-9303 or Silent Observer.

Below are two stock photos of the described vehicle.

Courtesy of the Emmett Township Dept of Public Safety

Courtesy of the Emmett Township Dept of Public Safety

