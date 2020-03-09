View This Collection Of Incredible Michigan Photos

Atlantic magazine has been celebrating our nation with a photo series called, 'Fifty', featuring photographic collections from each state. Michigan was featured over the weekend, and it's beautiful.

We are very fortunate to live in one of the more interesting and beautiful states in the union, and this photographic collection published yesterday by the Atlantic shows why.

Taking in everything from the Blue Bridge here in Grand Rapids, to the Detroit skyline, to Great Lakes Freighters and klompen dancers at Tulip Time, it shows off the diversity and sheer natural wonderment of Michigan.

Compromised of Shutterstock photos gathered from amateur and professional photographers alike, the collection is introduced with a fact others in our country fail to grasp, water is king here:

Michigan is unique, surrounded by Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, Lake Huron, and Lake Erie, the state touts the longest freshwater coastline in the United States—3,288 miles, including islands. Here are a few glimpses into the landscape of the state of Michigan, and some of the animals and people calling it home.

And here's the rest of the Fifty collection published so far...