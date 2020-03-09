Body Found In An Apparent Calhoun County Murder

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 25-year-old Alsion Sargent who had been reported missing on 3/5/2020.

Original story below

Only sketchy information is available so far surrounding a body discovered this weekend in Emmett Township. The township Public Safety Department reports someone walking along River Road near G Drive came across the body Saturday afternoon. That’s about a mile northwest of I-94 and the Historic Bridge Park area. As of late yesterday, the identity of the apparent crime victim was not known. An autopsy was performed yesterday in Kalamazoo.

The area Major Crimes Taskforce was activated to assist Emmett Township detectives working the case. Detectives were combing the scene Saturday and yesterday. Anyone with information on the discovery is asked to contact the Calhoun County Central Dispatch or call the area Silent Observer line.