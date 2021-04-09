Volunteers Needed To Check On Birds

200 Osprey nests have been identified throughout Michigan. DNR and the Audubon Society are asking for volunteers to check on the nests to ensure their safety.

Many years ago the birds were put on Michigan's threatened species list. With the reduction of DDT, the birds have returned. Now, more than 200 Osprey nests have been identified across Michigan. The folks at MI Birds, a partnership between the DNR and Audubon Society, are asking for volunteers to keep an eye on them.

Steve Medwin via UnSplash

The work requires that volunteers make at least 3 visits throughout the season, staying at least 15 minutes each time. Erin Rowan of MI Birds told Fox 17,

"We're starting to see this shift in how and where they're nesting. So a lot of these birds are now nesting on cell phone towers in more urban areas. A lot of those nests can be visible just along public roads, or at public parks."

If you sign up, a nest will be assigned to you to check on. They ask you to make at least 3 visits throughout the season, staying at least 15 minutes each time. Afterwards, you'll be asked to submit a form with the different info you will be asked to collect. To volunteer sign up here.