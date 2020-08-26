VP Pence To Visit Traverse City Friday

Vice President Mike Pence is set to appear before the Republican National Convention this evening to officially accept his nomination for another term as the wingman for President Donald Trump. Following tonight’s event. Pence takes off on a campaign tour that includes a stop here in Michigan. The Vice President is scheduled to arrive in Traverse City on Friday afternoon for a Make America Great Again event at the Cherry Capital Airport. The event will be staged at AvFlight, an aviation support company. Pence’s visit is part of the campaign’s strategy to keep up the presence here in Michigan. This state was key to the Trump-Pence win in 2016 with a margin of not quite 11 thousand votes. Almost too close to contemplate. It was the first time since 1988 that a Republican presidential ticket came out on top in Michigan.

On Monday, President Trump characterized the Vice President’s White House coronavirus task force’s efforts as “incredible.” And Pence told the convention, quoting now, “I couldn’t be more proud to be Vice President to a President who stands without apology for the sanctity of human life.” Pence also talked about the GOP agenda, pointing out it includes, “…lower taxes, free-market economics, secure borders, right-to-life” and standing “with the men and women who serve on the thin blue line of law enforcement.”