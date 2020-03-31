Waste and Garbage Pickup Changes In Battle Creek

One of the potentially unexpected impacts of a major public health situation is the effect on essential public services. Waste Management has cut its workforce which affects its curbside services. It has temporarily closed customer service call centers. In Battle Creek, all that means curbside yard waste pickup is postponed until further notice. It was set to get underway this week in the city. The city has also closed the public yard waste site, Brice Pit, until further notice. Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday, April 1, 2020), Waste Management will not pick up curbside bulk waste. The city is temporarily delaying all cleanups and bulk cleanups including the big Spring cleanup scheduled for early May. The Calhoun county Recyclerama event is canceled. It will not be rescheduled this year.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app