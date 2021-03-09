Weather and Time Change This Weekend

The high temperature of 57° in Grand Rapids on Monday, March 8th, was the warmest temperature since a 59° reading on November 20th, 2020. High temperatures in the lower 60s are predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday. Don't get used to these warm temps. Spring is not here to stay.

Beginning on Saturday, March 13th, high temperatures for the area drop back to the 40s, with lows around the freezing mark.

Graphic: National Weather Service

The long range 8-14 day outlook has cooler, below normal temperatures returning to the Great Lakes. The forecast is for March 16th-22nd. Much of the country will be cold with only northern Alaska and the southern part of the state of Florida with above normal temperatures in the forecast.

Spring doesn't officially arrive until Saturday, March 20th at 5:37 am EDT. We've also had some pretty good snow storms in the month of April...so don't put those boots and shovels away just yet.

Also remember to "spring forward" this coming weekend. Daylight saving time begins this coming Sunday, March 14th at 2:00 am. That means we turn our clocks ahead one hour -- an lose an hour of sleep! Daylight saving time will run throughout the summer and early fall until we "fall back" one hour on Sunday, November 7th, 2021.

After the time change this weekend, the sun won't set on Sunday evening until 7:48 pm!

The time change is also a good time to check those batteries in your smoke detectors. Even if your detectors are hard-wired into your home's electrical system, they usually have a battery backup. Make sure your detectors are in proper working order in case they are ever needed. A great way to remember to check them twice a year is to test them on the same days we change our clocks.