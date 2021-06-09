West Michigan Amputee Competing In Adventure Race

The Michigan Adventure Race - Cannonsburg Edition, is all set for this weekend near Grand Rapids. Among the competitors this year is West Michigan Veterinarian Dr. Jim Kober. His involvement is noteworthy outside of the adventure elements of the event. Dr. Kolber lost a good portion of his right arm in a farming accident four years ago.

Dr. Kober tells event organizers that his favorite outside sports include snow skiing, water skiing, biking, and kayaking. He’ll be using a modified mountain bike, and a pedal kayak to help him navigate the adventure course. Dr. Kober says, “I have a competitive family and we enjoy pushing ourselves at the adventure races. They (Michigan Adventure Racing) have been very accommodating so I can use my own modified bike and kayak. I appreciate their inclusive attitude and I encourage other amputees to sign up and participate.” Dr. Kober was recently featured in a media post by Michigan State University.

Event registration remains open through 5 pm Thursday (June 10, 2021). The Cannonsburg Edition of the Michigan Adventure Race is staged from the Cannonsburg Ski & Ride Center. That’s barely ten miles to the Northeast of downtown Grand Rapids.

The event features two different time frames of 6 and 11 hours with a mix of biking, paddling, and hiking/trekking. Basic navigation skills with a compass are a good thing to bring along. Athletes may compete as individuals, or up to 4 person teams.

Race Director Mark VanTongeren tells us the adventure race courses cover a range of terrain including lots of gravel and two-track roads while biking. The goal for athletes is to reach as many checkpoints as possible and return to the staging area within the allowed time frame. Athletes can pick and choose routes and activities in order to stay within their own limits. But the more checkpoints they reach, the higher they will place on the leader board. Adventure racing is growing in popularity in Michigan. You can learn more and register for this event, or a later one in Ludington in the fall at the Michigan Adventure Race website.