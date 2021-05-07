Former West Michigan Teacher Paid Hitman Bitcoin To Murder Wife

A recent Thornapple Kellogg High School teacher just got busted allegedly trying to hire someone to murder his wife.

Just a couple years ago Nelson Replogle was the senior class advisor for Thornapple Kellogg High School in Barry County, Michigan according to Fox 17. Replogle and his wife apparently moved to Tennessee in either late 2018 or early 2019. That's where he was arrested a couple weeks ago after the FBI investigated a tip from the BBC about a murder for hire plot. Court documents obtained by Fox 17 alleged that Nelson paid someone $17,800 in Bitcoin to kill his wife on her way to a veterinarian appointment with the couple's pet.

The evidence is stacking up against Replogle. The FBI says the suspect provided details about his wife and the car she was driving when allegedly ordering the hit. Investigators were also able to track his IP address from the 'murder for hire" website and follow the money trail back to his bank account.

There are currently dozens of murder for hire websites on the dark web. The price ranges from $5,000-$20,000. Differentiating between the real murder for hire sites and the ones run by law enforcement would be one of the many obstacles a terrible person has to navigate when trying to have someone killed.

The Suspect's wife, Ann is now safe as her husband faces up to ten years in Federal prison. There's no word on if the FBI has found the identity of the would be assassin or Nelson's motive to have his wife murdered according to Hard Knox Wire.