What Do You Believe Is Beautiful About The State Of Michigan?

I love the question that was asked by the travel site Conde Nast Traveler because it makes you think of positive thoughts about your state.

Conde Nast recently asked the question to people in all 50 states; what do you think is the most beautiful thing in your state.

As I have been writing about more often over the last few years my family has been taking more vacations in the great state of Michigan and discovering many beautiful things in and about our state.

Someone from Montana said it was their big sky, the fall in Vermont, Minnesota was the lakes. What do you think is the most beautiful thing in Michigan, in the video the person asked about Michigan starts at the 4 minute and 20 seconds mark?

