West Michigan Whitecaps Announce Details Of 2022 Baseball Season

It's 56 days until opening day for the West Michigan Whitecaps. They have announced the season's promotional schedule.

This season will include Super Splash Day, Marvel’s Defender of the Diamond, and the return of Star Wars Night.

On Tuesday, February 22 at 10 am, the full season schedule of tickets will go on sale.

Opening Day for The Whitecaps is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 6:35 p.m.

Tickets for the games range from $8-$16. Kids two and under are free.

West Michigan’s favorite manager, former Detroit Tiger, Brayan Peña will return as the team's manager. This is Peña’s second season as manager.

The Whitecaps are the High-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers and play in the Eastern Division of the High-A Central League. The team’s home games are played in West Michigan’s largest, outdoor venue, LMCU Ballpark.

Bob Wells will continue in his role as the on-field hype man. He began engaging the audience in 1997. This will be his 25th year as the ballpark instigator. Also returning for his 25th year is PA announcer Michael Newell.

For more information on Whitecaps and LMCU Ballpark click here.