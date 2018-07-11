Wiggly Tail: Levi….a big, husky dog!
Talk about sturdy! Levi is.....well, thick. He's a mostly black, dark chocolate pit bull terrier and really sweet. Smart too. He definately knows his name, and was very excited to see me and explore the radio station. For a big dog, he's very gentle. He settled right down and curled up on the floor until I called his name again.
Levi was a rescue dog who is about two years old. He came to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan as a puppy and was placed in a good home. Unfortunately, his owners fell on hard times and couldn't keep him any longer. So, Levi is back at the shelter, which is not his favorite place.
Levi needs a fenced-in yard, and probably wouldn't be a good match for another alpha-dog. But he's a sweet and beautiful dog. Go an meet him!
Humane Society of South Central Michigan
2500 Watkins Road
Battle Creek, MI 49015
Phone: 269.963.1796
Fax: 269.963.3365
Adoption Hours:
Tuesday – Friday – noon to six
Saturday – 11am to 4pm