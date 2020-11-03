Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Bailey Of Calhoun County

Meet Bailey, a sweet and gentle soul waiting for her forever family to find her at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Beautiful Bailey has such a lovely personality. She is generally calm but can get excited as any dog can from time to time. At just over 6 months old, she weighs about 40 pounds. She is listed as a Labrador/Pyrenees mix. While there are no guarantees on Miss Bailey's size, the staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say they think she will reach 50 to 60 pounds once fully grown.

Bailey at HSSCM

Beautiful Bailey could do well in many types of homes. She may require a fenced in yard depending on previous dog experience and location. Bailey does well with other dogs and could go to a home that already has one, preferably male, pending a meet and greet. She hasn't been at HSSCM long so it is unknown how she does with cats but testing can be done pending an approved application. Bailey would do well with kids who are 8 and older that are respectful of her.

Would you like to make Bailey a forever part of your family? Click here to fill out an application to return to HSSCM and meet her.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Bailey isn't the right fit for your home? Click here to see other cats and dogs waiting for their own forever home.